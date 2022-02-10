Julex Capital Macro Chart Book – January 2022

Inflation and geopolitical turmoil pushed equities down to start the year. Hawkish press conferences from the Fed also acted as a headwind. The futures market expects three 25bp increases in 2022, and Powell has reiterated that tapering will take place in tandem with the rate increases. These and other economic topics are examined in January’s edition of Julex’s Monthly Macro Chart Book.

