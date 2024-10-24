News & Insights

Judo Capital Announces Director Departure and Shareholding

October 24, 2024 — 10:59 pm EDT

Judo Capital Holdings Limited (AU:JDO) has released an update.

Judo Capital Holdings Limited has announced the cessation of John Arthur Fraser as a director, effective October 25, 2024. Fraser held significant shares, including 1,702,162 fully paid ordinary shares personally and 2,894,592 shares through J. Arthur Holdings Pty Limited. This change in leadership could influence the company’s strategic direction and investor decisions.

