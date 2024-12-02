JS Global Sets 2025 Caps for Key Agreements

JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (HK:1691) has released an update.

JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited announces proposed annual caps of $110 million and $23 million for its Sourcing Services and Brand License Agreements with Joyoung for the year ending December 31, 2025. These transactions are classified as continuing connected transactions under the Hong Kong Listing Rules, requiring specific reporting and approval processes. Investors interested in JS Global’s financial strategies may find these developments indicative of the company’s future business plans.

