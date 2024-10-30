News & Insights

JS Global Lifestyle Updates Agreements with Key Partners

October 30, 2024 — 11:10 am EDT

JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (HK:1691) has released an update.

JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited has revised its Product Development Agreement with SharkNinja Europe, adjusting service fees and payment terms, while entering into a new Model Engineering and Quality Control Service Agreement with Joyoung Household Appliances to enhance product design and quality. These agreements, considered connected transactions, are subject to specific reporting requirements under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules.

