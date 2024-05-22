News & Insights

JS Global Announces Board Structure and Roles

May 22, 2024 — 11:17 am EDT

JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (HK:1691) has released an update.

JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited, a Cayman Islands-incorporated entity with stock code 1691, has announced the composition of its Board of Directors, including Executive Directors, a Non-executive Director, and Independent Non-executive Directors. The Board comprises four committees: Strategy, Audit, Nomination, and Remuneration, with specific roles assigned to each member, as indicated by the initials ‘C’ for Chairman and ‘M’ for Member of the respective committees.

