And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Defiance Daily Target 1.5X Short MSTR ETF (SMST), which lost 5,475,000 of its units, representing a 39.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of SMST, in morning trading today Microstrategy (MSTR) is down about 5.8%.
VIDEO: JPST, SMST: Big ETF Outflows
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.