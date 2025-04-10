Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST), where 27,400,000 units were destroyed, or a 4.4% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Defiance Daily Target 1.5X Short MSTR ETF (SMST), which lost 5,475,000 of its units, representing a 39.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of SMST, in morning trading today Microstrategy (MSTR) is down about 5.8%.

VIDEO: JPST, SMST: Big ETF Outflows

