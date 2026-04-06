JPMorgan's Next Frontier: Prediction Markets, Promise and Peril

JPMorgan JPM may be inching toward one of Wall Street’s most controversial frontiers: prediction markets. Last week, in a CBS interview, CEO Jamie Dimon said it is “possible one day” the bank could offer something resembling platforms such as Kalshi or Polymarket. He stressed that the company would avoid sports and politics and would enforce strict rules around insider information.



JPMorgan’s entry into the prediction markets business would give a fast-growing but still contentious market a degree of mainstream financial legitimacy. Prediction markets have largely been associated with startups and crypto-native platforms. Hence, if the largest U.S. bank gets involved, even cautiously, it could help pull the product closer to the regulated financial system and broaden its appeal among wealthy and institutional clients.



However, the prediction markets business is expanding rapidly even as lawmakers and regulators face mounting pressure over market integrity, insider trading and the ethics of turning sensitive real-world events into tradable contracts.



For JPMorgan, the potential opportunity is easy to see. Prediction markets could open up a new business line tied to forecasting, price discovery and client engagement, while giving the bank a foothold in a fast-growing segment that sits at the intersection of trading and information. But the risks are just as clear. If a market intended to aggregate insight and improve decision-making starts to look too much like a platform for betting on sensitive events, the reputational fallout for a bank of JPMorgan’s stature could be significant.

Competition for JPMorgan in the Prediction Markets Business

Apart from JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs GS is also weighing a potential entry into prediction markets. CEO David Solomon said in January that the bank was “looking at” opportunities in the space and called it “super interesting” after meeting with executives from major platforms. The remarks suggest Goldman is still in the exploratory stage, assessing how prediction markets could fit within a regulated Wall Street model rather than preparing for an imminent launch. So far, Goldman has not announced a formal product plan or timeline.



Robinhood Markets HOOD could emerge as a formidable rival to JPM in prediction markets. The company is treating the business as a key growth driver rather than a side offering. Since launching its in-app prediction markets hub in March 2025, Robinhood has expanded features and invested in market infrastructure. CEO Vlad Tenev has described prediction markets as the firm’s fastest-growing business, underscoring Robinhood’s ambition to build an early lead in the category.

JPMorgan’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

JPM’s shares have lost 4.7% over the past six months.



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From a valuation standpoint, JPMorgan trades at a 12-month trailing price-to-tangible book (P/TB) of 2.91X, below the industry average.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JPMorgan's 2026 earnings suggests a 6.3% rise on a year-over-year basis, while 2027 earnings are expected to grow at a rate of 7.6%. In the past month, earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have moved lower to $21.63 and $23.28, respectively.



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JPMorgan currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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