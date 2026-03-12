JPMorgan's Markdowns Signal a Reality Check for Private Credit

JPMorgan’s JPM decision to mark down some private-credit loans is sharpening a market debate that had already been building: whether the fast-growing asset class is finally being forced into more realistic price discovery.



The latest development concerning private credit markets was first reported by the Financial Times. JPMorgan has reduced the value of certain loans held as collateral by private-credit groups, particularly software-related exposures, and is accordingly limiting how much it will lend against those assets. The move underscores how banks are becoming more cautious about the quality and liquidity of private loans as pressure mounts on sectors seen as vulnerable to artificial-intelligence (AI) disruption and weaker economic conditions.



For years, private credit has attracted investors with promises of stable valuations, steady income and insulation from the volatility of public markets. But recent events are reviving an old concern: valuations in private markets can look smoother largely because assets are not marked continuously. When a major bank like JPMorgan trims collateral values, it suggests that at least some loan books may not be worth what managers had implied only months earlier.



The pressure is already spreading across the alternative-asset spectrum. BlackRock BLK recently limited withdrawals from a flagship private-credit fund after redemptions surged. Blackstone BX announced a rise in its redemption cap from 5% to 7% after facing a jump in investor requests. This highlights how quickly confidence can be tested when investors want cash back at the same time.



Publicly traded firms tied to the theme, including Blue Owl Capital OWL and Apollo Global Management APO, have also been caught in the downdraft. Last month, Blue Owl Capital moved to restrict investor withdrawals from one of its retail-focused funds amid mounting scrutiny of software-heavy loan exposure, while Apollo Global is moving to value some private-credit holdings daily, a sign that transparency has become a competitive issue as skepticism grows. Blackstone and BlackRock, meanwhile, remain in the spotlight because their scale makes them key barometers of investor confidence in the sector.



JPMorgan’s markdowns do not prove private credit is headed for a full-blown crisis. But they do signal that the era of easy assumptions around valuation, liquidity and underwriting may be ending. Hence, the bank’s move is not just a one-off adjustment, but a warning for the whole industry.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Blackstone Inc. (BX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BlackRock (BLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.