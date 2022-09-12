Personal Finance

JPMorgan to Offer ESG Analysis Tool

JPMorgan Chase has partnered with software firm Datamaran to create a data-analysis tool for clients to gauge the ESG risks facing portfolio companies and the ESG risks that these assets pose to the world around them. This is a concept known as double materiality. While the concept is already built into EU ESG regulations, this would be the first time it is used in the U.S. The new tool is called ESG Discovery. Jean Xavier Hecker, who is the Paris-based co-head of EMEA ESG research at JPMorgan and the designer of the tool, stated, “Double materiality is the only way to think about ESG in a way that is both forward-looking and comprehensive.” The tool, which is now available to JPMorgan clients, will use artificial intelligence to compile data from corporate disclosures, regulations, and online media. It is important to note that it won’t provide an ESG rating or score. Its focus is on unpacking individual ESG drivers.


