JPMorgan Restructures Private Bank: A Shift Toward Affluent Clients?

JPMorgan JPM is revamping its private banking division to cater to the evolving demands of its ultra-wealthy clients with global investment needs. This was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.



The private banking division serves individuals possessing at least $10 million in assets. Recent geopolitical uncertainties and changes in tax structures have accelerated a trend among wealthy individuals to diversify their investments beyond local markets.



In sync with this, JPMorgan appointed David Frame as the global CEO of its private bank, expanding his responsibilities beyond his existing role as CEO of the U.S. private bank. The company is also anticipated to introduce additional investment offerings and advisory services customized for global clients.



This aligns with JPM’s increased focus on wealthy clients to generate higher margins and boost profitability. This May, it opened 14 new J.P. Morgan Financial Centers that specifically cater to its affluent clients across California, Florida, Massachusetts and New York. This brought the total number of such centers to 16, with the company planning to double the figure by 2026.



JPMorgan, the only bank with branches in all 48 contiguous states, opened more than 150 new locations last year and aims to add 500 more by 2027, highlighting its commitment to in-person banking and nationwide reach. This initiative aligns with the company’s broader effort to tailor its branch network to client needs, combining digital tools, expert guidance and an expansive physical footprint.

How Are JPMorgan’s Peers Responding to Client Needs?

JPMorgan is not the only one that is aligning its business according to client needs. In May, Bank of America BAC announced plans to open more than 150 new financial centers across 60 markets by the end of 2027. Since 2016, Bank of America has spent more than $5 billion on its financial centers network and has added 471 centers in existing markets. Also, Bank of America completed the renovation of more than 3,000 financial centers last year, with plans to complete more than 500 additional renovations over the next two years.



Likewise, in 2024, State Street’s STT asset management arm, State Street Global Advisors, joined forces with Bridgewater Associates LP to boost its core alternative investment strategies. This offers greater diversification to State Street’s institutional clients. Further, State Street Global Advisors collaborated with Apollo Global Management Inc. to enhance investors' accessibility to private market opportunities.

JPMorgan’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

JPMorgan shares have soared 23.5% this year, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s gain of 6.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, JPM trades at a 12-month trailing price-to-tangible book (P/TB) of 3.13X, above the industry average.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JPMorgan’s 2025 earnings implies a decline of 5.9% on a year-over-year basis, while 2026 earnings are expected to grow at a rate of 5.6%. In the past week, earnings estimates for 2025 and 2026 have been revised upward.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

JPM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent. Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity.

Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators, and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

State Street Corporation (STT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.