Bitcoin Magazine



JPMorgan to Offer Clients Financing Against Bitcoin & Crypto ETFs

JPMorgan Chase & Co. plans to allow its trading and wealth-management clients to use cryptocurrency-linked assets, including spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), as collateral for loans, according to Bloomberg.

JPMorgan Plans to Offer Clients Financing Against Crypto ETFs pic.twitter.com/QpausRiHxM — matthew sigel, recovering CFA (@matthew_sigel) June 4, 2025

The bank will begin with BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), and additional ETFs are expected to be added over time. The policy will apply globally, spanning all client segments—from individual retail accounts to investors.

In addition to the lending change, JPMorgan will begin factoring crypto holdings into overall net worth and liquid asset evaluations, placing them on par with stocks, vehicles, or fine art when determining loan eligibility, according to those familiar with the matter.

This development marks a formal expansion of what had previously been permitted on a limited, case-by-case basis. The bank’s new approach comes as other major financial institutions, including Morgan Stanley, explore ways to integrate crypto offerings more broadly. Last month, Bloomberg also reported that Morgan Stanley plans to bring crypto trading to its E*Trade platform.

The shift also reflects changes in the U.S. regulatory environment. Since returning to office, President Donald Trump’s administration has taken a more favorable stance toward digital assets. Spot Bitcoin ETFs, first introduced in January 2024, have seen rapid growth and now manage a combined $128 billion in assets, making them among the most successful ETF launches to date.

Bitcoin’s price has also risen significantly in recent months, reaching a record $111,980 in May 2025.

JPMorgan was among the first large U.S. banks to experiment with blockchain technology and maintains relationships with firms such as Coinbase. This latest decision allows more digital assets into the bank’s lending framework.

While JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon has remained publicly skeptical of Bitcoin, he has consistently emphasized clients’ right to access the asset. Speaking at the firm’s investor day in May, Dimon stated, “I’m not a fan of Bitcoin.” He went on to say, “I don’t think we should smoke, but I defend your right to smoke. I defend your right to buy Bitcoin, go at it.”

This post JPMorgan to Offer Clients Financing Against Bitcoin & Crypto ETFs first appeared on Bitcoin Magazine and is written by Jenna Montgomery.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.