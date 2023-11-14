JPMorgan (JPM) Commences Talks With Regulators on AI Projects

Ahead of its rivals, JPMorgan JPM has begun discussions with regulators in the United States about its generative artificial intelligence (AI) projects. The Wall Street giant is walking regulators through its AI pilot projects to ensure all controls are in place. The news was reported by Bloomberg.



Lori Beer, JPM’s global chief information officer, stated, “It's about helping regulators understand how we build the generative AI models, how we control them, what are the new vectors of risk. It's not only what we need to think about, but what they should think about.”



The bank has started testing AI applications that can generate earnings summaries for every company that JPM tracks as well as a helpdesk service that provides precise problem-solving steps instead of merely sending customers links to related articles to address an issue.



Beer said in an interview, “We're piloting, we're learning, we're figuring out. Based on what we learn, it's going to be the first half of next year at the earliest before we're ready to say anything is in production.”



Generative AI is a technology that can produce various types of content, including text, imagery, audio and synthetic data. It can summarize documents, write emails and churn out clever responses to users.



The buzz around generative AI is driven by the simplicity of new user interfaces for creating high-quality text, graphics and videos in no time.



In fact, the technology is not something new. It was after the release of ChatGPT a year ago that banks and financial institutions began hiring for AI-related positions.



For years, banks have spent billions of dollars to automate functions like trading, risk management, fraud detection and investment research. The rise of generative AI tools has pushed banks to develop new offerings.



In his annual shareholder letter, JPM’s chief executive officer, Jamie Dimon, called AI “extraordinary and groundbreaking” and said that AI could be integrated into every process of the bank’s operations.



Morgan Stanley MS and Goldman Sachs GS are two other banks of the many that have started using generative AI.



MS deployed an AI tool that allows its financial advisors access to its database of around 100,000 reports during client conversations. Likewise, GS uses generative AI to assist its developers in writing software code.



Over the past six months, shares of JPMorgan have rallied 7.8% compared with the industry’s growth of 4.6%.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

At present, JPM sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Morgan Stanley (MS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.