JPMorgan Chase Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in JPM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 19 extraordinary options activities for JPMorgan Chase. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 42% leaning bullish and 47% bearish. Among these notable options, 11 are puts, totaling $1,872,326, and 8 are calls, amounting to $402,945.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $200.0 to $230.0 for JPMorgan Chase over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for JPMorgan Chase's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across JPMorgan Chase's significant trades, within a strike price range of $200.0 to $230.0, over the past month.

JPMorgan Chase 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JPM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $22.05 $21.6 $21.6 $220.00 $1.2M 339 640 JPM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $4.45 $4.35 $4.37 $220.00 $218.5K 4.3K 993 JPM CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $7.65 $7.55 $7.55 $230.00 $78.5K 2.8K 270 JPM CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $7.65 $7.6 $7.6 $230.00 $68.4K 2.8K 97 JPM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $4.9 $4.85 $4.85 $215.00 $59.1K 3.3K 210

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with nearly $4.1 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments--consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates, and is subject to regulation, in multiple countries.

Where Is JPMorgan Chase Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 4,119,402, the JPM's price is down by -0.99%, now at $218.12. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 37 days. What Analysts Are Saying About JPMorgan Chase

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $235.0.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Deutsche Bank downgraded its rating to Hold, setting a price target of $235.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest JPMorgan Chase options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

