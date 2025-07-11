JPMorgan Chase Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in JPM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 15 extraordinary options activities for JPMorgan Chase. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 33% leaning bullish and 53% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $159,350, and 12 are calls, amounting to $643,740.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $200.0 and $340.0 for JPMorgan Chase, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for JPMorgan Chase's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of JPMorgan Chase's whale trades within a strike price range from $200.0 to $340.0 in the last 30 days.

JPMorgan Chase Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JPM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $14.35 $14.25 $14.25 $300.00 $128.2K 8.8K 95 JPM CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $84.4 $83.5 $83.5 $205.00 $125.2K 84 15 JPM CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/11/25 $84.9 $84.15 $84.9 $200.00 $101.8K 12 12 JPM PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $15.45 $15.0 $15.14 $285.00 $75.7K 212 0 JPM PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $17.05 $17.0 $17.05 $290.00 $51.1K 28 30

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with nearly $4 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments: consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates, and is subject to regulation, in multiple countries.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding JPMorgan Chase, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

JPMorgan Chase's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 1,584,058, the JPM's price is down by -1.1%, now at $285.02.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 4 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for JPMorgan Chase

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $285.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Hold rating on JPMorgan Chase, maintaining a target price of $290. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for JPMorgan Chase, targeting a price of $240. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on JPMorgan Chase with a target price of $325. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for JPMorgan Chase, targeting a price of $298. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on JPMorgan Chase, which currently sits at a price target of $275.

Latest Ratings for JPM

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Hold Hold Jul 2025 Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform Outperform Jun 2025 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Neutral

