JPMorgan Chase Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on JPMorgan Chase.

Looking at options history for JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) we detected 60 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 43 are puts, for a total amount of $2,869,780 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $1,617,064.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $155.0 to $225.0 for JPMorgan Chase over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for JPMorgan Chase's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of JPMorgan Chase's whale activity within a strike price range from $155.0 to $225.0 in the last 30 days.

JPMorgan Chase 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JPM CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $2.5 $2.45 $2.46 $225.00 $492.0K 13.8K 2.2K JPM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $3.85 $3.75 $3.8 $180.00 $380.0K 2.3K 1.0K JPM PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $4.3 $4.2 $4.3 $200.00 $215.0K 4.0K 543 JPM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $12.6 $12.4 $12.4 $200.00 $186.0K 753 150 JPM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $56.7 $56.7 $56.7 $160.00 $119.0K 871 21

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with nearly $4.1 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments--consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates, and is subject to regulation, in multiple countries.

Having examined the options trading patterns of JPMorgan Chase, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of JPMorgan Chase With a volume of 4,170,048, the price of JPM is down -0.59% at $209.25. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 11 days. Expert Opinions on JPMorgan Chase

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $227.5.

* An analyst from Deutsche Bank downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $235. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on JPMorgan Chase, maintaining a target price of $220.

