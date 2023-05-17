JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Declares $1.00 Dividend

JPMorgan Chase said on May 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share ($4.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $1.00 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of July 5, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of July 6, 2023 will receive the payment on July 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $134.32 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.98%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.97%, the lowest has been 2.00%, and the highest has been 4.56%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.47 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.02 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5061 funds or institutions reporting positions in JPMorgan Chase. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 0.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JPM is 1.10%, an increase of 6.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.05% to 2,354,268K shares. The put/call ratio of JPM is 1.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.98% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for JPMorgan Chase is 163.85. The forecasts range from a low of 141.40 to a high of $205.80. The average price target represents an increase of 21.98% from its latest reported closing price of 134.32.

The projected annual revenue for JPMorgan Chase is 142,687MM, an increase of 10.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.00.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 89,158K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 87,487K shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JPM by 20.77% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 67,807K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 66,478K shares, representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JPM by 20.58% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 61,814K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,563K shares, representing an increase of 10.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JPM by 2.52% over the last quarter.

Ofi Invest Asset Management holds 56,046K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 52,310K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,249K shares, representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JPM by 8.26% over the last quarter.

JPMorgan Chase Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.4 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands.

