JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reveals Increase In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $16.49 billion, or $5.94 per share. This compares with $14.64 billion, or $5.07 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.0% to $49.83 billion from $45.31 billion last year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $16.49 Bln. vs. $14.64 Bln. last year. -EPS: $5.94 vs. $5.07 last year. -Revenue: $49.83 Bln vs. $45.31 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.