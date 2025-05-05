JP Morgan Upgrades Wendy's (WEN)

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Wendy's (NasdaqGS:WEN) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.35% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Wendy's is $16.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 32.35% from its latest reported closing price of $12.55 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Wendy's is 2,321MM, an increase of 3.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 807 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wendy's. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 6.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WEN is 0.10%, an increase of 10.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.81% to 228,617K shares. The put/call ratio of WEN is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Trian Fund Management holds 30,525K shares representing 15.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,513K shares , representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEN by 6.67% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 10,421K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,120K shares , representing a decrease of 6.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEN by 73.05% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 9,249K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,089K shares , representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEN by 25.60% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 6,303K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,845K shares , representing an increase of 7.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEN by 22.96% over the last quarter.

OAKBX - Oakmark Equity and Income Fund Investor Class holds 5,558K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wendy`s Background Information

Wendy's® was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is Our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is primarily engaged in the business of operating, developing and franchising a system of distinctive quick-service restaurants serving high quality food. The Wendy's Company is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees operate more than 6,800 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand.

