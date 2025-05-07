JP Morgan Upgrades Wendy's (BIT:1WEN)

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Wendy's (BIT:1WEN) from Neutral to Overweight.

There are 800 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wendy's. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 5.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1WEN is 0.10%, an increase of 10.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.19% to 228,415K shares.

Trian Fund Management holds 30,525K shares representing 15.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,513K shares , representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1WEN by 6.67% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 10,421K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,120K shares , representing a decrease of 6.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1WEN by 73.05% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 9,249K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,089K shares , representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1WEN by 25.60% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 6,303K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,845K shares , representing an increase of 7.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1WEN by 22.96% over the last quarter.

OAKBX - Oakmark Equity and Income Fund Investor Class holds 5,558K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

