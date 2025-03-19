JP Morgan Upgrades Vulcan Materials (LSE:0LRK)

Fintel reports that on March 19, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Vulcan Materials (LSE:0LRK) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.09% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Vulcan Materials is 305.83 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 172.20 GBX to a high of 355.44 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 30.09% from its latest reported closing price of 235.09 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Vulcan Materials is 8,368MM, an increase of 12.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,705 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vulcan Materials. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 1.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LRK is 0.31%, an increase of 5.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.66% to 149,617K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 9,647K shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,667K shares , representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LRK by 7.56% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,597K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,637K shares , representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LRK by 0.05% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 6,062K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,321K shares , representing an increase of 12.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LRK by 45.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,134K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,193K shares , representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LRK by 0.22% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,949K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,044K shares , representing a decrease of 27.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LRK by 15.04% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.