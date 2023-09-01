JP Morgan Upgrades Vasta Platform Ltd (VSTA)

Fintel reports that on August 31, 2023, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Vasta Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:VSTA) from Neutral to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.49% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vasta Platform Ltd is 5.51. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $6.72. The average price target represents an increase of 50.49% from its latest reported closing price of 3.66.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Vasta Platform Ltd is 1,501MM, an increase of 9.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vasta Platform Ltd. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 15.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VSTA is 4.68%, an increase of 52.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.34% to 16,044K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Compass Group holds 4,035K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Newfoundland Capital Management holds 3,413K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,513K shares, representing a decrease of 2.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSTA by 34.01% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,347K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FLATX - Fidelity Latin America Fund holds 1,726K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VAESX - Virtus KAR Emerging Markets Small-Cap Fund holds 1,392K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vasta Platform Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vasta is a leading, high-growth education company in Brazil powered by technology, providing end-to-end educational and digital solutions that cater to all needs of private schools operating in the K-12 educational segment, ultimately benefiting all of Vasta’s stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators and private school owners. Vasta’s mission is to help private K-12 schools to be better and more profitable, supporting their digital transformation. Vasta believes it is uniquely positioned to help schools in Brazil undergo the process of digital transformation and bring their education skill-set to the 21st century. Vasta promotes the unified use of technology in K-12 education with enhanced data and actionable insight for educators, increased collaboration among support staff and improvements in production, efficiency and quality.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.