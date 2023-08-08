JP Morgan Upgrades United States Cellular (USM)

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2023, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) from Neutral to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.95% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for United States Cellular is 23.46. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 24.95% from its latest reported closing price of 31.26.

The projected annual revenue for United States Cellular is 4,263MM, an increase of 4.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 328 funds or institutions reporting positions in United States Cellular. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USM is 0.06%, a decrease of 19.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.23% to 17,458K shares. The put/call ratio of USM is 3.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,258K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,208K shares, representing an increase of 4.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USM by 3.61% over the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 1,124K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,084K shares, representing an increase of 3.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USM by 16.91% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 738K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 845K shares, representing a decrease of 14.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USM by 15.37% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Funds holds 668K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 708K shares, representing a decrease of 5.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USM by 8.47% over the last quarter.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 513K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 395K shares, representing an increase of 22.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USM by 16.88% over the last quarter.

United States Cellular Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier is building a stronger network with the latest 5G technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations.

