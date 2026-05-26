JP Morgan Upgrades Timken (TKR)

Fintel reports that on May 26, 2026, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Timken (NYSE:TKR) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.43% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Timken is $128.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $106.05 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 7.43% from its latest reported closing price of $119.95 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Timken is 4,954MM, an increase of 6.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 546 funds or institutions reporting positions in Timken. This is an decrease of 246 owner(s) or 31.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TKR is 0.14%, an increase of 32.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.51% to 68,993K shares. The put/call ratio of TKR is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 3,279K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 2,824K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,829K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,843K shares , representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKR by 0.94% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 1,713K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,274K shares , representing an increase of 25.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TKR by 15.58% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 1,566K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,844K shares , representing a decrease of 17.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKR by 4.83% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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