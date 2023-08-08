JP Morgan Upgrades Telephone And Data Systems (TDS)

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2023, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Telephone And Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) from Neutral to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.14% Downside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Telephone And Data Systems is 11.73. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.14% from its latest reported closing price of 13.20.

The projected annual revenue for Telephone And Data Systems is 5,555MM, an increase of 4.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 532 funds or institutions reporting positions in Telephone And Data Systems. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 3.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TDS is 0.10%, a decrease of 22.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.62% to 105,000K shares. The put/call ratio of TDS is 1.93, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SDY - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Dividend ETF holds 10,511K shares representing 9.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,703K shares, representing a decrease of 30.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDS by 50.36% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,258K shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,397K shares, representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDS by 4.47% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,282K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,049K shares, representing a decrease of 33.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDS by 28.49% over the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 3,989K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,337K shares, representing an increase of 16.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDS by 11.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,062K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,065K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDS by 7.60% over the last quarter.

Telephone And Data Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom, BendBroadband and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed 9,300 people as of September 30, 2020.

