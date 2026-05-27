JP Morgan Upgrades TD SYNNEX (SNX)

Fintel reports that on May 27, 2026, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.03% Downside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for TD SYNNEX is $227.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $167.66 to a high of $284.55. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.03% from its latest reported closing price of $240.00 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for TD SYNNEX is 68,859MM, an increase of 5.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 616 funds or institutions reporting positions in TD SYNNEX. This is an decrease of 285 owner(s) or 31.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNX is 0.17%, an increase of 39.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.76% to 81,589K shares. The put/call ratio of SNX is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 4,159K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 3,283K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company.

Brave Warrior Advisors holds 3,054K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,163K shares , representing a decrease of 3.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNX by 14.55% over the last quarter.

Abrams Bison Investments holds 2,492K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,477K shares , representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNX by 34.05% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 2,230K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 935K shares , representing an increase of 58.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNX by 59.48% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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