JP Morgan Upgrades Sweetgreen (SG)

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2026, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.18% Downside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Sweetgreen is $7.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents a decrease of 19.18% from its latest reported closing price of $8.98 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Sweetgreen is 1,112MM, an increase of 64.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 243 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sweetgreen. This is an decrease of 139 owner(s) or 36.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SG is 0.06%, an increase of 49.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.89% to 105,497K shares. The put/call ratio of SG is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 10,316K shares representing 9.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,667K shares , representing a decrease of 3.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SG by 66.53% over the last quarter.

Woodson Capital Management holds 6,700K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,000K shares , representing an increase of 10.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SG by 2.74% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 5,854K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,457K shares , representing an increase of 23.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SG by 54.85% over the last quarter.

Greenhouse Funds LLLP holds 5,049K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,551K shares , representing an increase of 29.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SG by 35.30% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 4,312K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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