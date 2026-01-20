JP Morgan Upgrades Suncor Energy (SU)

Fintel reports that on January 20, 2026, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.10% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Suncor Energy is $49.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $41.54 to a high of $56.82. The average price target represents an increase of 0.10% from its latest reported closing price of $49.37 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Suncor Energy is 44,026MM, a decrease of 10.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,028 funds or institutions reporting positions in Suncor Energy. This is an decrease of 61 owner(s) or 5.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SU is 0.40%, an increase of 0.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.59% to 942,945K shares. The put/call ratio of SU is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 66,835K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,356K shares , representing an increase of 8.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SU by 733.14% over the last quarter.

Elliott Investment Management holds 52,671K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 33,869K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,723K shares , representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SU by 8.62% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 32,558K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,919K shares , representing an increase of 23.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SU by 19.28% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 27,472K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,402K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SU by 7.48% over the last quarter.

