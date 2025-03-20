News & Insights

JP Morgan Upgrades Spire (SR)

March 20, 2025 — 05:54 pm EDT

March 20, 2025

Fintel reports that on March 20, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Spire (NYSE:SR) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.83% Downside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Spire is $76.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $67.67 to a high of $87.15. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.83% from its latest reported closing price of $76.91 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Spire is 2,395MM, a decrease of 4.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 702 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spire. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SR is 0.20%, an increase of 5.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.41% to 69,559K shares. SR / Spire Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of SR is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SR / Spire Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

American Century Companies holds 3,891K shares representing 6.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,909K shares , representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SR by 0.79% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 3,223K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,352K shares , representing a decrease of 3.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SR by 6.50% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 2,801K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,884K shares , representing a decrease of 2.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SR by 2.73% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,871K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,805K shares , representing an increase of 3.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SR by 0.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,688K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,700K shares , representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SR by 1.35% over the last quarter.

Spire Background Information


Spire is a growing, financially strong natural gas company with five gas utilities, serving 1.7 million homes and businesses across Alabama, Mississippi and Missouri, making it the 5th largest publicly traded natural gas company. Spire's Natural gas-related businesses include Spire Marketing, Spire STL Pipeline and Spire Storage. Spire is committed to transforming the business through growing organically, investing in infrastructure, and advancing through innovation.

