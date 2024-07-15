JP Morgan Upgrades Solid Biosciences (SLDB)

Fintel reports that on July 15, 2024, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Solid Biosciences (NasdaqGS:SLDB) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 96.96% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Solid Biosciences is $16.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 96.96% from its latest reported closing price of $8.54 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Solid Biosciences is 5MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 83 funds or institutions reporting positions in Solid Biosciences. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 27.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLDB is 0.24%, an increase of 138.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 109.75% to 35,073K shares. The put/call ratio of SLDB is 1.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Perceptive Advisors holds 6,907K shares representing 18.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,496K shares , representing an increase of 49.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLDB by 233.46% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 4,330K shares representing 11.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,426K shares , representing an increase of 20.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLDB by 125.10% over the last quarter.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 4,035K shares representing 10.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,130K shares , representing an increase of 22.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLDB by 134.42% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 2,539K shares representing 6.62% ownership of the company.

Artal Group holds 2,500K shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 909K shares , representing an increase of 63.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLDB by 357.11% over the last quarter.

