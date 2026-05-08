JP Morgan Upgrades Six Flags Entertainment (FUN)

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2026, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.69% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Six Flags Entertainment is $26.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 22.69% from its latest reported closing price of $22.00 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Six Flags Entertainment is 1,885MM, a decrease of 39.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 317 funds or institutions reporting positions in Six Flags Entertainment. This is an decrease of 175 owner(s) or 35.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FUN is 0.33%, an increase of 3.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.37% to 122,430K shares. The put/call ratio of FUN is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 9,115K shares representing 8.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,280K shares , representing an increase of 42.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUN by 84.88% over the last quarter.

Darlington Partners Capital Management holds 5,200K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,700K shares , representing a decrease of 67.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUN by 52.17% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 5,141K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company.

Sachem Head Capital Management holds 5,030K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dendur Capital holds 4,954K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,664K shares , representing an increase of 5.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUN by 31.30% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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