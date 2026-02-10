JP Morgan Upgrades Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI)

Fintel reports that on February 10, 2026, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Sirius XM Holdings (NasdaqGS:SIRI) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.90% Upside

As of February 3, 2026, the average one-year price target for Sirius XM Holdings is $23.23/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 10.90% from its latest reported closing price of $20.95 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sirius XM Holdings is 9,917MM, an increase of 15.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 759 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sirius XM Holdings. This is an decrease of 63 owner(s) or 7.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIRI is 0.18%, an increase of 32.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.75% to 253,373K shares. The put/call ratio of SIRI is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 124,807K shares representing 37.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 119,777K shares , representing an increase of 4.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIRI by 1.71% over the last quarter.

Kontiki Capital Management holds 6,654K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,741K shares , representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIRI by 6.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,983K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,897K shares , representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIRI by 7.77% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,553K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,644K shares , representing a decrease of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIRI by 6.47% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 3,716K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,175K shares , representing a decrease of 12.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIRI by 28.18% over the last quarter.

