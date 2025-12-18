JP Morgan Upgrades Shake Shack (SHAK)

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.01% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Shake Shack is $116.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $86.86 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 35.01% from its latest reported closing price of $86.40 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Shake Shack is 1,469MM, an increase of 6.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 651 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shake Shack. This is an decrease of 68 owner(s) or 9.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHAK is 0.21%, an increase of 12.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.73% to 49,225K shares. The put/call ratio of SHAK is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,591K shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,952K shares , representing an increase of 24.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHAK by 87.94% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,396K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,474K shares , representing a decrease of 3.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHAK by 53.12% over the last quarter.

12 West Capital Management holds 1,754K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,544K shares , representing an increase of 11.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHAK by 25.82% over the last quarter.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 1,306K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,419K shares , representing a decrease of 8.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHAK by 41.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,224K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,199K shares , representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHAK by 45.24% over the last quarter.

