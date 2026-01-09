JP Morgan Upgrades RPM International (RPM)

Fintel reports that on January 9, 2026, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for RPM International (NYSE:RPM) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.73% Upside

As of December 20, 2025, the average one-year price target for RPM International is $134.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $120.19 to a high of $159.60. The average price target represents an increase of 25.73% from its latest reported closing price of $106.61 / share.

The projected annual revenue for RPM International is 8,018MM, an increase of 5.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.07, an increase of 10.29% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,287 funds or institutions reporting positions in RPM International. This is an decrease of 53 owner(s) or 3.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RPM is 0.21%, an increase of 1.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.40% to 128,829K shares. The put/call ratio of RPM is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 8,105K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,576K shares , representing a decrease of 5.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RPM by 1.75% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,183K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,192K shares , representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPM by 10.67% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,138K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,078K shares , representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPM by 14.03% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,166K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,997K shares , representing an increase of 5.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RPM by 7.05% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,144K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,208K shares , representing a decrease of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPM by 12.86% over the last quarter.

