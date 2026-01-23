JP Morgan Upgrades Redwood Trust (RWT)

Fintel reports that on January 23, 2026, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.30% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Redwood Trust is $6.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.81 to a high of $8.92. The average price target represents an increase of 18.30% from its latest reported closing price of $5.82 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Redwood Trust is 244MM, an increase of 101.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 397 funds or institutions reporting positions in Redwood Trust. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RWT is 0.08%, an increase of 6.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.55% to 125,573K shares. The put/call ratio of RWT is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 15,020K shares representing 11.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,625K shares , representing an increase of 9.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RWT by 4.16% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,929K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,188K shares , representing a decrease of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RWT by 6.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,245K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,161K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RWT by 11.38% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,418K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,683K shares , representing a decrease of 7.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RWT by 8.75% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,253K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,297K shares , representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RWT by 10.04% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.