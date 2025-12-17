JP Morgan Upgrades Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX)

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:RXRX) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.89% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Recursion Pharmaceuticals is $6.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 37.89% from its latest reported closing price of $4.68 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Recursion Pharmaceuticals is 88MM, an increase of 100.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 505 funds or institutions reporting positions in Recursion Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RXRX is 0.18%, an increase of 0.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.20% to 378,294K shares. The put/call ratio of RXRX is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 33,545K shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,989K shares , representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RXRX by 20.38% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 23,979K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,174K shares , representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RXRX by 5.12% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 19,950K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,652K shares , representing an increase of 6.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RXRX by 27.92% over the last quarter.

Softbank Group holds 14,667K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kinnevik AB holds 13,434K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

