JP Morgan Upgrades Qorvo (QRVO)

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Qorvo (NasdaqGS:QRVO) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.22% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Qorvo is $99.13/share. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $134.40. The average price target represents an increase of 13.22% from its latest reported closing price of $87.55 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Qorvo is 4,403MM, an increase of 20.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 911 funds or institutions reporting positions in Qorvo. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QRVO is 0.19%, an increase of 0.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.39% to 113,490K shares. The put/call ratio of QRVO is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Starboard Value holds 7,873K shares representing 8.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,270K shares , representing a decrease of 5.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QRVO by 6.40% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,563K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,772K shares , representing a decrease of 3.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QRVO by 12.05% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 3,511K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,459K shares , representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QRVO by 7.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,008K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,951K shares , representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QRVO by 6.64% over the last quarter.

Contour Asset Management holds 2,369K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,095K shares , representing an increase of 11.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QRVO by 3.99% over the last quarter.

