JP Morgan Upgrades Palomar Holdings (PLMR)

Fintel reports that on April 8, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Palomar Holdings (NasdaqGS:PLMR) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.13% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Palomar Holdings is $150.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $141.40 to a high of $162.75. The average price target represents an increase of 16.13% from its latest reported closing price of $129.99 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Palomar Holdings is 1,856MM, an increase of 235.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 614 funds or institutions reporting positions in Palomar Holdings. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLMR is 0.23%, an increase of 14.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.67% to 31,435K shares. The put/call ratio of PLMR is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,704K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,664K shares , representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLMR by 12.40% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 822K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,191K shares , representing a decrease of 44.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLMR by 19.45% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 785K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 575K shares , representing an increase of 26.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLMR by 50.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 781K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 790K shares , representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLMR by 8.62% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 699K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 642K shares , representing an increase of 8.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLMR by 17.01% over the last quarter.

Palomar Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc. and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company. Palomar is an innovative insurer that focuses on the provision of specialty property insurance for residential and commercial clients. Palomar's underwriting and analytical expertise allow it to concentrate on certain markets that it believes are underserved by other insurance companies, such as the markets for earthquake, hurricane and flood insurance. Palomar's principal insurance subsidiary, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, is an admitted carrier in 32 states and has an A.M. Best financial strength rating of 'A-' (Excellent).

