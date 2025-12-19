JP Morgan Upgrades PACCAR (PCAR)

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for PACCAR (NasdaqGS:PCAR) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.32% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for PACCAR is $107.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $127.65. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.32% from its latest reported closing price of $111.57 / share.

The projected annual revenue for PACCAR is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,748 funds or institutions reporting positions in PACCAR. This is an decrease of 37 owner(s) or 2.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCAR is 0.24%, an increase of 3.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.67% to 413,806K shares. The put/call ratio of PCAR is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 19,380K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,996K shares , representing a decrease of 13.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCAR by 12.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,619K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,591K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCAR by 12.75% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,652K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,570K shares , representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCAR by 12.78% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 12,796K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,216K shares , representing a decrease of 11.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCAR by 13.70% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 12,258K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,455K shares , representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCAR by 50.74% over the last quarter.

