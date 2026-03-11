JP Morgan Upgrades Oracle (ORCL)

Fintel reports that on March 11, 2026, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 75.37% Upside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for Oracle is $286.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $156.55 to a high of $420.00. The average price target represents an increase of 75.37% from its latest reported closing price of $163.09 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Oracle is 59,330MM, a decrease of 2.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.35, a decrease of 1.36% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,194 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oracle. This is an decrease of 1,060 owner(s) or 20.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORCL is 0.55%, an increase of 29.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.02% to 1,286,080K shares. The put/call ratio of ORCL is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 41,223K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,573K shares , representing a decrease of 20.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORCL by 39.61% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 37,735K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,070K shares , representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORCL by 31.73% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 30,137K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,311K shares , representing an increase of 22.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORCL by 11.85% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 22,246K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Northern Trust holds 19,000K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,396K shares , representing a decrease of 2.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORCL by 86.05% over the last quarter.

