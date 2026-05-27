JP Morgan Upgrades OPENLANE (OPLN)

Fintel reports that on May 27, 2026, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for OPENLANE (NYSE:OPLN) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.74% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for OPENLANE is $39.59/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 10.74% from its latest reported closing price of $35.75 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for OPENLANE is 2,047MM, an increase of 2.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 307 funds or institutions reporting positions in OPENLANE. This is an decrease of 189 owner(s) or 38.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPLN is 0.23%, an increase of 29.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.19% to 116,415K shares. The put/call ratio of OPLN is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of Montreal holds 6,416K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,393K shares , representing a decrease of 15.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPLN by 8.67% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 6,089K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company.

Hawk Ridge Capital Management holds 4,967K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,880K shares , representing an increase of 42.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPLN by 32.89% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 4,780K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,522K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,486K shares , representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPLN by 48.48% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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