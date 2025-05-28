JP Morgan Upgrades Noble (NE)

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Noble (NYSE:NE) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.99% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Noble is $33.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 34.99% from its latest reported closing price of $24.73 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Noble is 3,920MM, an increase of 24.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 659 funds or institutions reporting positions in Noble. This is an decrease of 27 owner(s) or 3.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NE is 0.34%, an increase of 9.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.68% to 147,756K shares. The put/call ratio of NE is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Eagle Investment Management holds 12,189K shares representing 7.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,992K shares , representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NE by 29.81% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 9,142K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,365K shares , representing an increase of 41.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NE by 71.38% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 4,614K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,605K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NE by 19.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,029K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,233K shares , representing a decrease of 5.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NE by 18.51% over the last quarter.

Sourcerock Group holds 4,027K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,810K shares , representing an increase of 30.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NE by 14.16% over the last quarter.

Noble Corp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Noble is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry. Noble and its predecessors have been engaged in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells since 1921. Currently, Noble performs, through its subsidiaries, contract drilling services with a fleet of 24 offshore drilling units, consisting of 12 drillships and semisubmersibles and 12 jackups, focused largely on ultra-deepwater and high-specification jackup drilling opportunities in both established and emerging regions worldwide. Noble is an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability with registered office at P.O. BOX 309, Ugland House, S. Church Street, Grand Cayman, KY1-1104.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.