JP Morgan Upgrades Newmont (XTRA:NMM)

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2024, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Newmont (XTRA:NMM) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.95% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Newmont is 57,17 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 43,75 € to a high of 77,41 €. The average price target represents an increase of 42.95% from its latest reported closing price of 40,00 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Newmont is 12,365MM, a decrease of 27.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,959 funds or institutions reporting positions in Newmont. This is an increase of 77 owner(s) or 4.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NMM is 0.45%, an increase of 14.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.10% to 941,058K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 120,301K shares representing 10.61% ownership of the company.

Van Eck Associates holds 48,950K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,918K shares , representing a decrease of 4.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMM by 4.77% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 41,436K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,624K shares , representing a decrease of 5.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMM by 4.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 36,485K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,275K shares , representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMM by 14.26% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,595K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,044K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMM by 12.69% over the last quarter.

