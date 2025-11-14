JP Morgan Upgrades MP Materials (MP)

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for MP Materials (NYSE:MP) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.51% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for MP Materials is $76.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.82 to a high of $117.60. The average price target represents an increase of 33.51% from its latest reported closing price of $57.54 / share.

The projected annual revenue for MP Materials is 934MM, an increase of 301.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 971 funds or institutions reporting positions in MP Materials. This is an increase of 220 owner(s) or 29.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MP is 0.24%, an increase of 13.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.47% to 158,163K shares. The put/call ratio of MP is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hancock Prospecting Pty holds 13,861K shares representing 7.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,204K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,464K shares , representing a decrease of 3.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MP by 30.44% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 6,650K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,685K shares , representing an increase of 14.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MP by 44.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,207K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,127K shares , representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MP by 23.96% over the last quarter.

Caxton Associates Llp holds 3,975K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company.

