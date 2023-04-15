JP Morgan Upgrades Momo (MOMO)

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) from Neutral to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.66% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Momo is $10.96. The forecasts range from a low of $4.79 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 25.66% from its latest reported closing price of $8.72.

The projected annual revenue for Momo is $13,082MM, an increase of 2.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $8.86.

Momo Declares $0.72 Dividend

On March 16, 2023 the company declared a regular annual dividend of $0.72 per share. Shareholders of record as of April 28, 2023 will receive the payment on May 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.64 per share.

At the current share price of $8.72 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.26%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.11%, the lowest has been 1.36%, and the highest has been 14.92%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.66 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.86 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.05%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Momo. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 100.00% to 0K shares. The put/call ratio of MOMO is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

Hello Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hello Group Inc. is a leading player in China's online social and entertainment space. Through Momo, Tantan and other properties within our product portfolio, company enables users to discover new relationships, expand their social connections and build meaningful interactions. Momo is a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests and a variety of online recreational activities. Tantan, which was added into our family of applications through acquisition in May 2018, is a leading social and dating application. It is designed to help its users find and establish romantic connections as well as meet interesting people. Hello Group also operates a number of other applications to serve different social and entertainment demands from our users.

