JP Morgan Upgrades Methanex (MEOH)

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Methanex (NasdaqGS:MEOH) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.34% Downside

As of October 31, 2025, the average one-year price target for Methanex is $37.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $31.91 to a high of $49.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.34% from its latest reported closing price of $39.35 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Methanex is 4,993MM, an increase of 39.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 294 funds or institutions reporting positions in Methanex. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MEOH is 0.22%, an increase of 18.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.58% to 50,576K shares. The put/call ratio of MEOH is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

M&G holds 12,757K shares representing 16.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel holds 2,041K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,227K shares , representing an increase of 39.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEOH by 35.29% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 1,728K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,277K shares , representing an increase of 26.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEOH by 89.48% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 1,568K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,224K shares , representing an increase of 21.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEOH by 10.28% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 1,412K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 899K shares , representing an increase of 36.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEOH by 83.04% over the last quarter.

