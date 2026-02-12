JP Morgan Upgrades MercadoLibre (MELI)

Fintel reports that on February 12, 2026, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for MercadoLibre (NasdaqGS:MELI) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.94% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for MercadoLibre is $2,864.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2,180.93 to a high of $3,675.00. The average price target represents an increase of 41.94% from its latest reported closing price of $2,018.18 / share.

The projected annual revenue for MercadoLibre is 20,410MM, a decrease of 22.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 58.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,206 funds or institutions reporting positions in MercadoLibre. This is an decrease of 224 owner(s) or 9.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MELI is 0.91%, an increase of 9.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.76% to 47,943K shares. The put/call ratio of MELI is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 3,482K shares representing 6.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,317K shares , representing an increase of 4.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MELI by 1.47% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,225K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,816K shares , representing an increase of 18.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MELI by 3.88% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,725K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,607K shares , representing an increase of 6.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MELI by 10.19% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,707K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,740K shares , representing a decrease of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MELI by 15.85% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,446K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,346K shares , representing an increase of 6.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MELI by 9.30% over the last quarter.

