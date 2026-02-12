JP Morgan Upgrades LuxExperience B.V. - Depositary Receipt (LUXE)

Fintel reports that on February 12, 2026, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for LuxExperience B.V. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:LUXE) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.78% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for LuxExperience B.V. - Depositary Receipt is $10.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $13.12. The average price target represents an increase of 6.78% from its latest reported closing price of $9.95 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in LuxExperience B.V. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 7.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LUXE is 0.37%, an increase of 10.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.80% to 20,015K shares. The put/call ratio of LUXE is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sylebra Capital holds 3,688K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Woodson Capital Management holds 3,385K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,966K shares , representing an increase of 12.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUXE by 31.66% over the last quarter.

DJE Kapital holds 1,970K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Portolan Capital Management holds 1,561K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,061K shares , representing a decrease of 96.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUXE by 52.87% over the last quarter.

Nixon Capital holds 1,283K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,090K shares , representing an increase of 15.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUXE by 0.25% over the last quarter.

