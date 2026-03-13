JP Morgan Upgrades Linde (LIN)

Fintel reports that on March 13, 2026, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Linde (NasdaqGS:LIN) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.10% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Linde is $523.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $384.81 to a high of $593.25. The average price target represents an increase of 6.10% from its latest reported closing price of $493.87 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Linde is 36,981MM, an increase of 8.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,491 funds or institutions reporting positions in Linde. This is an decrease of 948 owner(s) or 27.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LIN is 0.47%, an increase of 23.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.49% to 397,621K shares. The put/call ratio of LIN is 1.30, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 11,353K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,317K shares , representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIN by 12.87% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 10,128K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,330K shares , representing an increase of 7.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIN by 4.13% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,784K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,089K shares , representing an increase of 7.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIN by 50.42% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 8,868K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,023K shares , representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIN by 89.88% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 7,615K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.