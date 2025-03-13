JP Morgan Upgrades IREN (IREN)

Fintel reports that on March 13, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for IREN (NasdaqGS:IREN) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 244.79% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for IREN is $23.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 244.79% from its latest reported closing price of $6.74 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for IREN is 173MM, a decrease of 39.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 219 funds or institutions reporting positions in IREN. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 31.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IREN is 0.35%, an increase of 9.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 76.88% to 97,312K shares. The put/call ratio of IREN is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BIT Capital holds 12,926K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,098K shares , representing an increase of 21.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IREN by 27.33% over the last quarter.

Group One Trading holds 5,752K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,075K shares , representing an increase of 46.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IREN by 88.60% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 5,685K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 404K shares , representing an increase of 92.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IREN by 1,438.97% over the last quarter.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 5,292K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 4,205K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,570K shares , representing a decrease of 8.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IREN by 7.52% over the last quarter.

Iris Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Iris Energy is a sustainable Bitcoin mining company that supports local communities, as well as the decarbonization of energy markets and the global Bitcoin network. Focus on low-cost renewables: Iris Energy targets entry into regions where there are low-cost, abundant and attractive renewable energy sources, and where the Company can support local communities Long-term security over infrastructure, land and power supply: Iris Energy owns its electrical infrastructure and data centers, providing security and operational control over its assets. Iris Energy also focuses on grid-connected power access which helps to ensure it is able to utilize a reliable, long-term supply of power Seasoned management team: Iris Energy’s team has an impressive track record of success across energy, infrastructure, renewables, finance, digital assets and data centers

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.