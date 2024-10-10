JP Morgan Upgrades Inter (INTR)

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2024, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Inter (NasdaqGS:INTR) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.00% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Inter is $7.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $9.98. The average price target represents an increase of 16.00% from its latest reported closing price of $6.55 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Inter is 6,847MM, an increase of 78.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inter. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INTR is 0.26%, an increase of 17.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.85% to 98,652K shares. The put/call ratio of INTR is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Softbank Group holds 64,507K shares representing 20.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Samlyn Capital holds 4,994K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,798K shares , representing an increase of 3.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTR by 64.68% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 4,645K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,361K shares , representing an increase of 6.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTR by 73.17% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 4,512K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,644K shares , representing an increase of 41.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTR by 99.29% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 3,001K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,585K shares , representing an increase of 13.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTR by 26.15% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.